Hooten charged with sex crimes involving 13-year-old girl

Jaren Tyler Hooten, 25, Bucklin, has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, with a person less than 14 years of age.

He was charged following an investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and a forensic interview at the North Central Children’s Advocacy Center.

A probable cause statement from Victoria Fogarty with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a 13-year-old girl. Hooten allegedly admitted to an incident in December or January while his wife was at work.

According to online court records Hooten is being represented by Public Defender Harry Jenkins II, and will appear before Judge William P. Devoy at 9 a.m., on April 8 for a disposition hearing.

He was denied bond at a March 11 hearing, after he addressed the court, according to online records, and said, that he has lived in the Bucklin, Marceline or Macon area for a limited amount of time, he has no long term family connection to the community as the majority of his family ties are to Oklahoma, Hooten told the court his father moved to Linn County from Oklahoma approximately two weeks prior to March 11 and he would reside with his father if released. The court denied his request for bond change stating Hooten "poses a flight risk and poses a risk to community safety without a known and investigated home plan."

Hooten plead guilty in December 2018 to a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to pay a $100 fine.