March 9 Linn County Commission meeting minutes

The Linn County Commission met on March 9 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the March 2, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Jason Morris, MU Extension, was in to update the commission on Extension activities.

Commissioners met with Nathan King, MoDOT, via teleconference for a bridge inspection close-out meeting. No deficiencies were found.

Commissioner King called the Bank Bid opening to order. Those present were Commissioners King, Murrain and Muck, Collector-Treasurer Pamela Reed, Collector-Treasurer Elect Renee McKenzie, Clerk Stephenson and Foreman Meek. Preferred Bank of Brookfield declined to bid at this time. Proposals were received from UMB Bank, proposal signed by Megan Lovell of Kansas City, Mo; Citizens Bank & Trust, proposal signed by Mikal Monnig of Kansas City, Mo; and Regional Missouri Bank, proposal signed by Michael Roberts of Paris, Mo. Commissioner King made a motion to accept all bids. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commissioners reviewed proposals and tabled the matter until calls could be made for additional clarification.

The Juvenile Office Transport Contract for 2021-2022 was received for signature. Commissioner King made a motion to accept and sign the contract. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The Treasurer’s Reconciliation for February 2021 was reviewed.

Emergency Management Director Creed called and requested the commission issue a burn advisory due to the dry and windy weather conditions. Commissioner Muck made a motion to issue a burn advisory effective this date until further notice. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion passed. Vote recorded: Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commission called UMB Bank to clarify some items in their bid. Commissioner King then made a motion to award the bid to UMB Bank for the banking services needed for Linn County for the period of April 1, 2021 and ending April 1, 2025 as prescribed by Missouri 110.130 and 110.140.1. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion passed. Vote recorded: Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck motioned to go to closed session at 1:41 p.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission returned to open session at 1:43 p.m.

Assessor Murrell was in to request certification for Brittanie Palmer’s maternity leave effective March 5, 2021. Certification was approved.

Several legislative matters were discussed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.