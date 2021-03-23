West Linn News for March 24

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Jody Brady came Sunday, March 14, to be with her parents, Rex and Pat Wood; she took them to Columbia on Monday for Rex's medical appointment.

Gary and Elaine Buckner and son, Bruce, were visitors of Rex and Pat Wood on Tuesday, March 16. They were guests of Gary's brother, Vernon and Judy Buckner, Humphreys, for lunch that day. Bruce and Beth Buckner and sons, Weston and Samuel, of Montana spent several days with his parents and other relatives in St. Joseph.

The True Blue Club resumed meetings on March 17 after a long, cold spell. It was great to get out! They met for lunch at Smith's Harvestore in Meadville, hosted by Janet Meek. Following lunch, they went to the home of Dorothy Crookshanks to make plans for the new year and to play games and visit. Janet read a short devotional and roll call was, "If I was at home, what would I be doing?" The hostess gift was won by Cheryl Maggart, and games conducted by Eudora Fitzpatrick and Janet Meek were won by Dorothy and Cheryl. Cards were sent to Kay Young, Tom Burtch, Rex Wood and the Amy Stone family. The next meeting will be Thursday, April 15, with lunch at the Harvestore.

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, March 18, in Brookfield. Attending were Marc and Brooke Zell, Mason and Hannah Kiehl, Philip and Heather Martin, Jill Hardy, Dana Lane, Brian Ehrich and Donald Herring. Rachael Osterman, secretary, and Josh Muck were also present.

Donald and Danelle Herring and J. W. Fitzpatrick were guests of Eudora Fitzpatrick on Friday, March 19. This gathering was to celebrate the 21st birthday of Keith Herring, but he was unable to attend due to illness.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Karlie Cordray, Abby Seifert, Kristen Holcer, Christina Ryan on March 19; Kelsey Rick, Jamison Jacobs, Jack Gray on March 20; Bill Watts, Buffy Tipton, Christian Finck, Jarrett Stauffer, Christina Gudgell on March 21; Jewel Kehr, Jeremy Myers, Eli Bagley on March 22, Josh Alexander on March 24, Stacy Baskett, Aiden Stone, Jessica Schmitz on March 25; Carol Smith, Courtney Jessen, Rick Thurlo on March 26; Erin Maulsby, Alisha Clem, Etsuko Friesner, Wilma Meneely (98), Peggy Blankenship on March 27; Karson Keithley, Jacob Howe on March 28; Kaydence Gannan, Darren Smith, Jamie Chaplin, Pam Wrisinger, Cheryl Maggart, Craig Ward, Kristen Neeley on March 29; Shawna Shiflett, Bailey Warren, Johnny Palmer on March 30.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Ronnie and Vonnie Narr.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Consortium Spelling Bee at Brunswick.

School will be in session on Monday, March 29.