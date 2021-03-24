Water leak under roadway leads to boil order for some in downtown Marceline

An underground water leak in downtown Marceline lead to the loss of water pressure and boil order for some businesses and residents along Main Street on March 24.

According to Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon the problem began around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday when water pressure dropped to some businesses and residential customers near and along Main Street,

"Using valves on Main Street, the leak was isolated between Howell and Gracia on Main Street USA and full pressure was restored to all but this section of the downtown," Hoon said. "Normally when there is a break, it is visible close to the source either by a collection of surface water or the obvious geyser. This was not the case here and the only signs there was a problem was the loss of water pressure, loss of water in the tank (water tower) and a tremendous outfall of water from a stormwater pipe east of Howell Street."

Water crews were able to narrow down the break to a section of pipe at the intersection of Howell and Main streets, just feet from the valve. Hoon said street department crews then brought in a jackhammer to break the surface of Main Street which was layers of concrete, asphalt and brick.

"About seven feet down was the stormwater pipe that had to be cut away to expose the 10” water line crossing underneath it. Which, explains the water emptying out the storm pipe instead of to the surface," Hoon said. "After the leak was clamped, the section of stormwater pipe was replaced, and the hole was filled. The water pressure returned at approximately 11:30 p.m., and the whole job was complete at around 12:30 a.m."

The water leak lead to a 48-hour boil water advisory. Affected businesses and residents were notified.

Hoon said the section of the roadway is currently filled with gravel and will be replaced this summer when road crews are working on other resurfacing projects.