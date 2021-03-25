Bucklin Green Hills Legion Recognition Night

Submitted

On March 21, the Bucklin American Legion Green Hills Post 57 and Unit 57 Ladies Auxiliary conducted its annual Recognition Night. Post 57 Commander Wayne Kitchen presented plaques to: Glen Kitchen for attending 85 of the 91 military rites Post 57 conducted in 2020. James Lee Jenkins was recognized for attending all scheduled Post 57 meetings in 2020. Charles Hulett was recognized as Post 57 Legionnaire of the 2020 year, and Leighton Reid for 50 years continuous membership in the American Legion.