Community Chest preparing for 2021 Campaign

The Marceline Community Chest Board of Directors announced the 2021 Campaign is underway. Local residents and businesses will soon receive their 2021 pledge cards in the mail.

If your non-profit organization has not received information from the Marceline Community Chest and would like to apply to receive funds, contact Sharon Sportsman at 660-376-3779 or Angie Warner at 660-413-3512.

According to a press release, due to COVID-19, the Community Chest Board will not be meeting in person to hear presentations from those organizations requesting funds this year. Those organizations requesting funds are being asked to submit their requests by letter or email.

Community Chest Board members include Sharon Sportsman, Angie Warner, Sallie Buck, Gary Carlson, Cindy Cupp and Lori Cavanah.