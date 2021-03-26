Paalhar seeks seat on Brookfield City Council

Life-long Linn County resident Bill Paalhar is seeking a seat on the Brookfield City Council.

Paalhar, a retired locomotive engineer, wants to spend his extra time during retirement giving back to the city. He noted the city has many assets.

"We have many assets which we can be proud of. The schools are producing highly educated students which unfortunately we are not able to retain, and the support we as a community have given them is another community's gain," he said. "The manufacturing plants in our community are well established and provide steady jobs.

"The welding school is a great asset also. The education their students receive prepares them for job placement after completing their coursework is phenomenal."

Should he be elected on April 6 Paalhar said he hopes to work with the city and other groups as a whole to address revitalizing Brookfield.

"One of the biggest problems facing Brookfield is Main Street having many empty store fronts. The loss of small businesses is a shame and needs to be addressed," he said. "The revitalizing of Main Street would give a good first impression to potential new residents, of which there is a committee, that has started this process."

After retiring in 2014 after more than 38 years working for the Santa Fe Railroad, which later became the BNSF railroad he and his wife Cherrie bought their current home in Brookfield. The couple has three children and five grandchildren.

Paalhar's family roots in Linn County go back to the 1870s when his great-grandfather settled on a homestead in northern Linn County.

"I was born and raised in Linn County," he said. "I went my first five years of school at Immaculate Conception School and then to Marceline schools graduating in 1972."

A life-long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, he currently holds the office of Grand Knight of Council 756 Knights of Columbus and has also served as the local chairman for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers out of Kansas City.

Paalhar and Richard Techau are running for one seat with a three-year term on the Brookfield City Council.