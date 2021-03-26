Techau seeks term on Brookfield City Council

Former Brookfield Mayor and City Councilmen Richard Techau is running for a seat on the Brookfield City Council in the April 6 Municipal Election.

Nearing the end of a national civic commitment, Techau decided to once again enter into local politics.

"This July my term in a volunteer position as a regional advisor with a nationwide nonprofit is finished. This position consumed a lot of my spare time for the last eight years and kept me from being more involved with other activities," he said. "The ending of this responsibility led me to consider running for the Council again and after giving it some thought, I decided to file for the position."

Noting that Brookfield has been lucky when compared to other cities across the country during the pandemic, he noted that the city needs to continue to work together to ensure it continues to prosper, and he hopes to work alongside other city and civic leaders to ensure just that.

"The entire country is in challenging times with the pandemic and the havoc it has caused socially and economically," he said. "We are somewhat lucky in that Brookfield has a varied and diverse group of employers and it should be our first priority to do what is within our means to help them stay in operation while still continuing to look for new opportunities to bring to town."

For the Brookfield community to continue to grow and thrive, Techau said local officials have to continue to focus on the town's infrastructure.

"Additionally, we have to continue to maintain and improve our infrastructure. It is important that funds stay available to replace parts of our road, water and sewer systems. That means being fiscally responsible with the limited amount of money we have and to spend it in the best interests of the community," he said. "It is important the Council demonstrates that it understands the value of the constituent’s tax dollars and uses those dollars in the most efficient way."

This election cycle is not the first for Techau who previously served more than 20 years on the Brookfield City Council.

"I previously served 21 years on the Brookfield City Council, having first been elected in 1995 and I served as mayor from 2002 to 2007," he said.

A long-time business owner, Techau is involved with a variety of civic organizations. He has worked with the Great Pershing Balloon Derby in a variety of capacities since 1984 including planning and operations of the Labor Day event.

A lifelong resident of Brookfield he began working part-time in 1983 for North Central Missouri Graphics, of which he is now the owner.

Techau and Bill Paalhar are running for one seat with a three-year term on the Brookfield City Council.