Marceline's disc golf course to open by summer

Marceline's disc golf course will be open for play by the beginning of summer.

Several months ago the Marceline Recreation and Parks Board got approval from the city council to being fundraising and planning the nine-hole, Par 3 beginner course. Kirksville Company 3one7 helped develop the layout and has already flagged the area in South Park.

"The course was designed to cater to the needs of the South Park and to be placed in an area that's already being maintained by the city," Jerret Fisher, Recreation ad Parks Board member said. "The paved walking trail at the Country Club has been wonderful for the community and has really helped revitalize the south park. Our goal is to create an all-inclusive park where there are free activities for the whole family and all ages."

The board has discussed the idea and after several community members voiced interest board members began and completed gathering Lifetime Tee-Box sponsorships from local businesses and individuals, along with a donation from the Marceline Parks and Recreation Board to fund the course. City crews will maintain the course, Fisher said.

While interest in disc golf is rising, Fisher said there are plans for a disc golf clinic for those who may want to learn more before heading out to the course.

"Individuals in the community have expressed interest in hosting a basic disc golf clinic, we’ll post more information about that on our Facebook Page @ Marceline Recreation & Parks Board. There is also an app called UDisc Disc Golf where the course map along with distances and a scorecard can be used on your phone, this app will be a great resource for getting around the course the first couple of times," he said. "It is noted to always give other park pedestrians right-of-way before throwing any disc."

"The first hole starts just north of the swimming pool, there is parking and a restroom available at the south shelter house behind the pool and from there its just a short walk to hole number #1," Fisher added.

Starting May 1 discs will be for sale at Marceline Mercantile.

Once open Marceline Disc Golf Course will be open from dusk to dawn.