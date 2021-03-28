Community Calendar

Submitted

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

March 30

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center.

March 31

Arboricultural Workshop, 9 a.m., – 3 p.m., The Ballroom, 209 N. Main St., Marceline, above Magnolia Antiques. The public is invited to join in this informational workshop on tree maintenance on behalf of Downtown Marceline and the City of Marceline. Presented by Davey Resource Group, Inc.

Easter Bake Sale at the Marceline Carnegie Library, 9 a.m., – 5 p.m., Proceeds will go towards the Library’s Summer Reading Program. Call 660-376-3223 for more information.

April 1

Easter Bake Sale at the Marceline Carnegie Library, 9 a.m., – 5 p.m., Proceeds will go towards the Library’s Summer Reading Program. Call 660-376-3223 for more information.

April 3

Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Brookfield Eagles, 11 a.m., Fair View Park, Brookfield. Lots of eggs to find for toddlers to early teens!

Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Marceline Fire Department., 1:00 p.m. at Ripley Park.

April 4

Easter Scavenger Hunt & Drive-thru, Brookfield Parks & Rec. 2 – 4 p.m. Open to the public. Around town scavenger hunt. For more information call 660-412-2544.

April 6

Final registration deadline - Summer Youth Baseball & Softball Program, Brookfield Parks & Rec. Get and/or turn-in forms at City Hall or Burris Center. Fees due with registration. For more information call 660-412-2544.

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center.

April 7

Town Hall meeting for Main Street, Brookfield 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Brookfield. Facilitated by Ben White, Program Specialist, Missouri Main Street Connection. Grant Award Announcement. Break-out sessions. Establishing a volunteer database. For more information call 660-258-7278.

April 8

Brookfield Farmers Market Vendor Training, 1 – 3 p.m., at The Burris Center, Brookfield. Training provided by Horticulturist Jennifer Barnes-Schutter with the University of Missouri Extension. For more information call 660-412-2544.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

