BACC meeting minutes

Linn County Leader

Brookfield Area Community Chest (BACC) met March 24 in the home of Karen Wheatcraft. Drew Elliott, president, called the meeting to order. Rhonda McKenzie reported that last year BACC donated $9650 to these local charities Linn County Animal Shelter, LC Council on Aging, LC Museum, MILC Food Bank, MILC assistance, and youth scholarship program at YMCA.

It was decided to begin collecting applications from local charities that meet the 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status. Applications will be available at the city office or can be requested by mail at PO Box 563, Brookfield, Mo. beginning March 29 and must be returned by April 26 by mail to PO Box 563 Brookfield MO 64628.

The Board will review the applications at the May meeting. The board will be starting the fund drive in late May.

Community members that would like to serve on the board or make a contribution should contact one of the board members Drew Elliott, Susan Elson, Jarrod Black or Karen Wheatcraft.