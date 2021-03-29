Council meets, hears Scouts plans for City Lake

At the regular monthly meeting of the Brookfield City Council Scout Master Rob Frock spoke to the council about pans Troop 41 has for an area of City Lake.

Frock, along with several Troop members attended the meeting, during which Frock told the council the Troop is working to develop a camping area in the northeast corner of City Lake.

"A lot of things are happening out there," Frock said.

The Troop has identified an area for campsites, an unlocked gate has been installed, a fire ring has been installed and future plans include building a shelter area for picnics, a Capmass Navigation Course and a bridge to allow for a completed walking trail around the lake.

Frock noted his long-term goal includes building a chapel.

After his presentation to the council, City Manager Dana Tarpening thanked Frock for his dedication and years of service to the Troop and countless youth he has influenced.

The young Scouts in attendance were there to earn a Citizenship Badge, Tarpening also thanked them for their volunteer service to the community and said their efforts at City Lake, "will help beautify our town."

The council unanimously approved mowing bids for the spring and summer. Hill’s Lawn Care will mow Joyce Park, Park School and Graff Field; Lance Croy will mow Rusk Park & North Field.

Councilmember Paul Barger made a motion to accept the renewal rate for the ciyt's health insurance plan, which covers city employees at no cost to them. After reviewing bids it was decided to continue with plans through the Missouri Chamber Federation with an Anthem, Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. There will be an 8.9% premium increase to the city, Taroening noted during the budget the council had budgeted for a 10% increase.

Jason Weydert, Weydert Insurance Services, Inc., made the presentation to the city and stated that in his experience city employees seemed happy with their service, and despite the increase in rates, the Missouri Chamber Federation program was, in his opinion, the best route for the city to take.

The council approved the motion to accept the plan unanimously.

Burnie Hicks was appointed to replace Jered Wallace on the Linn County Extension Board for a two-year term.

Council members Barger, Sarah Wessing, Paul Frey, Mayor Lonnie Trentham, City Clerk Donna Barger, City Manager Tarpening, City Attorney Adam Warren, Police Chief Joel Dixon and Nuisance Officer Jamie Stallo were in attendance at the meeting, Councilwoman Katherine Ballard attended the meeting via Skype.

The April council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., on April 20, one week earlier than usual.