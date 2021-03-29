Silver Alert canceled, Avery found dead

Linn County Leader

The Silvert Alert for a Livingston County man was canceled on Monday after the man was found dead. Gerald H. Avery, 82, was reported missing from Chillicothe on March 25. A Silver Alert was issued by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Avery, who had dementia, was last seen at the food pantry in Chillicothe located at 403 Locust St., at about 12:15 p.m. on March 25.

He was found dead Monday, no other details were released as of Monday evening.