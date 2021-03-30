Thursday meeting to discuss fall trip to Maine

Linn County Leader

A meeting at 7 p.m., April 1 in the safety room at the Marceline Fire Department will discuss the planned sites visited and costs associated with a nine-day, eight-night NARV trip to Maine.

Dennis VanDyke, organizer, said the trip will have perfect timing to ee the northeast's fall foliage.

The trip is scheduled to leave at 8 a.m., on Oct. 9 from Walsworth Community Center and return to the same location on Oct. 17.

The trip includes motorcoach transportation, lodging, 14 meals, guided tours of Portland, Maine; Kennebunk and Kennebunkport; tour of Victoria Mansion and Pineland Farms; visit to Boothbay railway Village; vintage train ride; and a visit to the Seashore Trolley Museum and a countryside vintage trolley ride.

VanDyke noted there is insurance available for the trip. The $889 cost of the trip is per person based on double occupancy. At the time of signing up $75 is due.

Contact VanDyke for more information at 660-734-2195.