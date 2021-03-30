West Linn News for March 31

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Kevin Holloway and Donald Herring from Linn County attended the MORLCA (Missouri Rural Letter Carriers Association) board meeting on Friday, March 26, in Columbia.

2nd District American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary, meeting is planned for Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield. No meal following.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, plans to meet Monday, April 12, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center. Scholarsh

A Happy Birthday is wished for Blaine Smith on April 1; Dalton Thomas on April 2; Katie Sargent, Emily Botts, Brad Crosser, Bennett Williams on April 3; Ceseree Maggart, Shelby Scotton April 4; Ryan Woodward, T. J. Schmitz, Seth Link, Boone Foster on April 5; Emily Morgan, Addison Lowe on April 6; Jacob Dinsmore, Kerri Cowan Matilyn Nickell on April 7.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Cody and Hailey Smith on April 6, Dale and Sarah Botts on April 7.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

NO SCHOOL on Friday, April 2. Spring Break.

Results from the Consortium Math Bee for Meadville: 3rd-grade team: Landyn Bloss-7th place, Paige Gibson, Jacee Myers, Breken Zell-9th place and alternate: Austin Fowler. They placed 3rd overall as a team. 4th-grade team: Chase Bowen, Konner Clem-8th place, Zoey Dunn-5th place, Jonathon Gasper. 5th-grade team: Josie Beall-10th place, Addi Lowe, Ellie Norris, Parker Williams-9th place and alternate: Traeger Wood. 6th-grade team: Jack Gray, Eli Kennedy-3rd place, AlexisShiflett-7th place, Aubrey Young-4th place an alternate: Sela Johnson. They placed thir overall as a team.