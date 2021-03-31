Brookfield Farmers Market training to be held

A training session for vendors interested in taking part in a new Farmers Market in Brookfield will be held from 1-3 p.m., on April 8 at The Burris Center. Jennifer Barnes-Schutter, the area Horticulture Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, will be conducting the session. The basics of selling at farmers markets in general and selling at the new Brookfield Farmers Market specifically will be presented, Zandy Larson, director of Brookfield Parks and Rec said.

"The instructor will be able to answer any questions, help with any forms, and teach you how to be the best vendor you can be."

those interested in attending should RSVP to Larson at 660-412-2544 or online at https://fb.me/e/Fy2cvutb.

At a meeting earlier this Spring several interested vendors attended, and more than 25 stated in an online poll that they were interested in taking part in the weekly market, which will be held from 3-6 p.m., every Thursday starting May 6 in the parking lot at the Trinity United Methodist Church. plans are to hold the market for 27 weeks.

There is no fee for vendors unless they wish to reserve the same spot weekly, then the fee is $75 for the entire market season.

We had 5 vendors present and 4 online. I ran an online poll a few weeks ago and had 29 answer they were interested in being a vendor. We decided the location will be the parking lot behind the Trinity United Methodist Church. We were very excited that Joel Kidwell and the church were willing to host us! This season will begin on May 6, will be a weekly event on Thursday evenings from 3-6 p.m. through the end of October and will hopefully be a season of ‘growth’ for our community!