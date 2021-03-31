County Commission meeting minutes for March 16

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on March 16 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

A conference call was held with MoDOT. In attendance were Commissioners King, Murrain, Muck, Foreman Meek, Clerk Stephenson, Dana Tarpening, Sarah Bowden, and Rusty Black in person; Michael Marriott, Paul Frey, Lonny Trentham and Sarah Golden (GRRPC) by telephone. Preliminary information and funding and grant possibilities for a proposed overpass at Business 36 Highway were discussed.

The minutes of the March 9, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Sheriff Henke was in to discuss different options to try to recoup prisoner board and medical bills.

A call was made to Emergency Management Director Shelby Creed regarding the current burn advisory, all agreed it was no longer necessary. Commissioner King made a motion to lift the burn advisory effective immediately. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The Collector’s Annual Settlement for 2020 prepared by Collector/Treasurer Reed was reviewed for submission to the State.

The Sales and Use tax revenues for February were reviewed.

As the pay phone located in the Courthouse is no longer used, Commission approved its removal.

Information was received from the Missouri Association of Counties on the upcoming Legislative Day at the Capitol on April 19.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.