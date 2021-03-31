Staddie seeks seat on Brookfield School Board

Noel Staddie is one of three people seeking a seat on the Brookfield R-III School Board. Voters will cast their ballots on April 6.

Staddie, an early childhood educator by trade said she is running for the seat to bring a unique perspective to the board.

"Dr. (Kyle) Collins and the Brookfield R-III School Board have worked hard during the Covid pandemic to keep our schools in-person and our kids engaged in “normal” activities and sports," she said. "I am encouraged at the direction of our schools even in these uncertain times. I come to this position with a positive attitude and the understanding that there is always room for improvement. My experience as an educator gives me a unique perspective of the needs of teachers. Making decisions for a school district requires a balanced approach of fiscal responsibility and keeping the needs of teaching staff, as well as, the developmental needs of children in the forefront at all times."

A 1996 graduate of Brookfield R-III, and a parent of three children who have or do attend school in the district, she is focused on improving the future of the district.

"Without question, the greatest issue facing our school and all rural schools is the steady decline in enrollment based on the population of the district. This directly affects the funding received at the state level," she said. "When a large majority of the budget is spent on teacher salaries and benefits, a drop in funding creates major issues. It is imperative we continue to work to keep a balance between school funding, teacher salaries, high-quality professional development and the promotion of appropriate and student-centered curriculum."

She also hopes to continue elevating the status and appeal of the district based off of the work of the current board.

"Over the past several years the district has focused its efforts to increase the Reserve Funds, This has been an important endeavor as the state funding continues to be unpredictable. The recent bond passed to improve the baseball/softball/track facilities and parking will give a much-needed facelift to the campus," she said. "With no doubt the administration, teachers and staff have stepped up in enormous ways to work through the Covid restrictions and to continue to provide a safe, quality educational environment for the children of our district."

During her 12 years working for the district, Staddie created the Hand in Hand Lab School. Should she be elected she plans to focus on educational opportunities for students of all ages.

"I'm passionate about creating opportunities for students, every single one of them," she said. "Following on the heels of the newly created State Office of Childhood we as a district should begin seeking out funding and making changes to our Early Childhood program offerings. The data supports that focusing funding and efforts on the youngest students and their families has proven to make positive impacts that are evident not only throughout a child’s academic career but into adulthood.

"Our community has much to offer the youth in our area. Continuing to create partnerships outside the classroom and with area businesses will encourage a community mindset that will serve students for a lifetime."

As an educator herself, Staddie said she will serve as extra support to teachers and other school staff.

"I'm particularly passionate about supporting and equipping teachers, paraprofessionals, and school counselors, as these are the employees with the most direct influence for the student experience and improving student achievement," she said.

Staddie and her husband, Rj live in Laclede and have three children. She has a bachelor degree in Early Childhood Education and a Master's degree in Early Childhood Studies with a focus on teaching Adult Students.

For the last five years, she has been the Early Childhood Development Program Instructor at North Central Missouri College (NCMC).

"My 21 years in education has allowed me to see the full scope of the education system from community child care through career and college programs," she said.

Civic involvement is important to Staddie and she works alongside several other groups as well. She serves on several boards and committees at NCMC, including servings as Chair of the Institutional AIMS committee and as a member of the Campus Assessment and Curriculum Committees she also works with the Brookfield Area Growth Partnership Board.