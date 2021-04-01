Lewis running for Brookfield School Board

When Brookfield voters head to the polls for the April 6 Municipal Election they will find Amy Lewis on the ballot for a seat on the Brookfield R-III School Board.

Lewis, a Brookfield native, said she is running for the board to help ensure continued excellence in and out of the classroom. "My purpose for running for the Board of Education is to ensure that in these challenging times of a worldwide health crisis, nation-wide education challenges and local budget uncertainties, Brookfield R-III Public Schools continues its mission of excellence and dedication to the youth of Brookfield," she said.

As an occupational therapist Lewis said, her experiences during COVID, as a healthcare employee, give her an insight on a variety of issues the district faced, that she feels she could help navigate the desire and need to allow students to return to a more normal schedule and routine both in and out of the classroom.

"The COVID pandemic has had an unfortunate impact on the quality of education of our children, as well as children nation-wide. Working in healthcare through this crisis, and having a middle school student at home, made me see and further appreciate the high-quality education the Brookfield children receive. COVID forced our children to be educated at home when many children didn’t have the tools or resources for an at-home education," she said. "Their academic success is dependent on their social relationships and sports in school. We need to understand how COVID will impact academic achievement in the long and short term. With my health care background, I will be able to help with COVID-19 public health guidance on layered safety measures to decrease transmission of the virus."

Lewis, who has never held a public office, said she is running for a seat on the board because she is passionate about Brookfield R-III schools, as a parent and a 1989 graduate.

"My professional background makes me uniquely qualified to be a positive addition to the school board. My purpose in running for the Board of Education is very dear to me. I am a product of the Brookfield R-3 School System," she said. "If elected, I will stand for fairness; fairness to our students, faculty and administration. I will work with the administration to provide support and with faculty to help gain support."

Should she be elected she plans to work to continue the legacy of success in the district while working to ensure students, parents and staff all have their voices heard.

"I’ve been connected to the Brookfield R-3 School System for over 45 years. During that time, I’ve witnessed the investment in time and resources that the good citizens of Brookfield have made to our public education system. I know that education is the foundation from which we build strong, solid communities. I know the value of talented teachers and I believe that we need to make decisions that support strong teaching and ensure that teachers and schools have the resources necessary to educate our children to compete in our global economy," she said. "I also believe that families know their children best and it’s critical that we listen to the voice of the community if we are going to build the solid foundation necessary to raise student achievement. I’ve seen good teachers come and go, though many have stayed, many have left to pursue other opportunities, but many of them left a lasting impact on the quality of education that our school system provides its students."

Lewis has an associate of arts degree and in 2012 received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Moberly Area Community College, in 2020, she received a Bachelor of Health Science degree from the University of Missouri and plans to graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Master of Health Administration program from the School of Medicine.

Lewis and her husband Matt live in Brookfield, and have three children and are members of the First Christian Church. She has been an occupational therapist with Pershing Health System since 2013.

Lewis is also involved in a variety of civic activities, including being a 32-year member of Chapter AG PEO sisterhood in Brookfield and a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Brookfield. While attending the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia, she has been involved in Griffith’s Leadership Society, Mizzou Alumni Association Legacy Program, board member for the National Society of Leadership and Success (Mizzou chapter), Health Information and Management Systems Society, and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.