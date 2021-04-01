Lindbloom retires after 32 years with MoDOT

Linn County Leader

David L. Lindbloom, a 32-year employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), retired April 1, as a maintenance crew leader in Brookfield.

He began his MoDOT career as a maintenance worker on a concrete crew covering 14 counties in northern Missouri. His first project, after joining MoDOT was working on Interstate 70, which was quite an experience, Lindbloom said. Following his time on the concrete crew, Lindbloom became the full-time dragline operator pulling drift, setting large tanks and cleaning ditches throughout the region. He then became the trackhoe operator helping to install hundreds of culverts and cleaning many miles of ditches through the district.

Lindbloom has enjoyed the opportunity to meet many people and work in several different areas, moving around the region, tackling each new job and the challenges it might present. One challenge that stands out in his memory is the flood of 1993.

“I worked many days and hours pulling drift away from bridges and moving all around the district,” Lindbloom said.

According to a MoDOT press release, Lindbloom and his wife Heather have two daughters, Jessica and Raechel and two grandchildren, Lucy and Daniel. In retirement, he plans to continue to raise cattle, bale hay and raise crops. He and Heather hope to travel and see some sites, but also plan to spend quite a bit of time fishing with the grandkids.

“We want to thank David for his 32 years of service to the department and the citizens of Missouri,” said District Engineer Chris Redline. “He, and the rest of the MoDOT team, have often worked day and night to keep Missouri drivers safe. It is greatly appreciated. David and Heather, we hope you have a very happy and long retirement.”