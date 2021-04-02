Gulley wants to serve city as elected official

Jeff Gulley wants to continue to serve the City of Marceline, now as an elected official. He is running for one of two seats on the Marceline City Council, for which voters will cast their ballots on April 6.

"I am a former employee for the City of Marceline. I know the issues firsthand as an employee that we face," he said. "I am a resident. I know the issues as a resident that I face and want to help resolve them."

As a lifelong citizen of Marceline, Gulley said he wants to be a council member with an active role in addressing issues.

"The biggest problem facing the city is infrastructure," he said.

As a resident who, "loves this community," Gulley noted the city's biggest asset is "our citizens, we all care about Marceline and want a good community to raise children in."

Should he be elected he plans to work with other city officials to find long-term solutions for issues.

"My goal is to correct critical issues in our water, sewer and electrical infrastructure," he said. "Relocation of funds to fix real problems. Not bandage them."

Gulley, a former law enforcement officer, is currently working at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. He has a wife and two children.