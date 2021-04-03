Bucklin R-II School news

Linn County Leader

News from the Bucklin R-II School District includes:

Spelling Bee results from the March 25 Spelling Bee are: Kindergarten- (1st) Alton Young, (2nd) Olivia Allen, (3rd) Dillon Hulett, (4th) Tillie Wieberg, (Alt.) Brooks Thompson. 1st Grade- (1st) Zayne Scott, (2nd) Lysander Hurst, (3rd) Addison Anders, (4th) Scarlett Herington, (Alt.) William Gillespie. 2nd Grade- (1st) Reid Thompson, (2nd) Chloe Berry, (3rd) Will Allen, (4th) Landon Hicks, (Alt.) Addalynn Hulett. 3rd Grade- (1st) Kagen Straub, (2nd) Zoey Staples, (3rd) Beonka Anders, (4th) Autumn Collier, (Alt.) Braydon Hicks. 4th Grade- (1st) Derek Ragan, (2nd) Gauge Watson, (3rd) Jaxtyn Johnson, (4th ) Mason Young, (Alt.) Berkley Melton. 5th Grade- (1st) MaKayla Soltis, (2nd) Julian Nelson, (3rd) Sam Ford. 6th Grade- (1st) Tyler Standley, (2nd) Dakotta Beakley, (3rd) Alex McNeil, (4th) Parker Melton, (Alt.) Alaina Zimmerman.

The following FFA members placed for their performance at Area 3 FFA Contest on March 17: Jacob Byers - 1st in Extemporaneous Public Speaking; Kaycie Jackson - 1st in Division II Prepared Public Speaking; Gracie Liebhart - 1st in Complete Ownership Record Book; Emma Bell - 2nd in Division I Prepared Public Speaking - overall fifth high; Emily Turpin - 3rd in Employability Skills; Jimmy Hayes - 3rd in Complete Placement Record Book; Timothy Friend - 8th in FFA Creed Speaking; D’Mya Bailey, Emma Bell, Aiden McNeil, and Chloe Pate - 4th in FFA Knowledge

The Knowledge Team consisting of D’Mya, Emma, Aiden, and Chloe qualified to compete in the District competition virtually. Liebhart will advance to State with her record book.

The Entomology Team, featuring Anna Hines, Kaycie Jackson, Lillian Jurek and Katlyn Simpson placed 11th in the virtual district qualifier and qualifying for the in-person competition.