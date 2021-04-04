Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Now thru April 26

Linn County Community Chest is accepting applications for grants from 503(c)(3) charitable organizations. Applications are available at the Brookfield City office or ask for them from LCCC PO Box 563, Brookfield Mo.

April 6

Municipal elections. 6 a.m.-7 p.m., those interested in voting should vote at their respective polling place.

Final registration deadline - Summer Youth Baseball & Softball Program, Brookfield Parks & Rec. Get and/or turn-in forms at City Hall or Burris Center. Fees due with registration. For more information call 660-412-2544.

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center.

April 7

Town Hall meeting for Main Street, Brookfield 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Brookfield. Facilitated by Ben White, Program Specialist, Missouri Main Street Connection. Grant Award Announcement. Break-out sessions. Establishing a volunteer database. For more information call 660-258-7278.

April 8

Brookfield Farmers Market Vendor Training, 1 – 3 p.m., at The Burris Center, Brookfield. Training provided by Horticulturist Jennifer Barnes-Schutter with the University of Missouri Extension. For more information call 660-412-2544.

April 17

Bucklin Baseball/Softball Field clean-up day, 9 a.m. - until finished. Rain date is April 24. Call Bucklin Superintendent Brandee Brown for more information at 660-695-3225.

April 20

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the third Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. Monthly programs, show and tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome! For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Brookfield City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

April 22

Stained Glass with Kari and the Cultural Corner, 5:30 – 9 p.m. Must be 18 and older to attend. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.