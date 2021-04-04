Wiggins runs for seat on Marceline council

Perry Wiggins, a long-time resident of Marceline said during his retirement he hopes to devote his time serving the City of Marceline.

"I am retired now and I have plenty of time to devote to this position," he said noting he ran a barbershop in town for 35 years.

Should he be elected on April 6 for one of the two seats on the council, Wiggins said he plans to work to address issues with the city's infrastructure.

"The biggest problem is the infrastructure our sewer lines and our water lines are in need of updating, also our sewer plant needs to be redone," he said.

Recent progress is one of the town's biggest assets, he said. "Our biggest assets are we have one of the cleanest towns in the area we have beautiful parks and crews are working to continue to beautify the city by tearing down lots of old dilapidated houses."

Wiggins has lived in Marceline since 1968 and currently has 18 rental properties around town. He and his wife Mary have been married for 51 years and have two children, three grandchildren and seven great-granchildren.