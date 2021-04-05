Dates set for area city-wide garage sales

Linn County Leader

Dates have been set for city-wide garage sales in Marceline and Brookfield.

City-wide garage sales in Marceline will be held May 7-8. The deadline for submission to the map is May 3. For help placing an ad call the library at 660-376-3223. Maps will be available on May 5 at the library, city hall, County Line, Prengers and Caseys. Maps can also be downloaded at www.marcelinelibrary.org.

Brookfield's city-wide garage sales are scheduled for May 21-22. Get your name and item descriptions on the map by signing up at the library by May 15. Maps will be available on May 17.

This event is sponsored by the Brookfield Public Library, for more information call 660-258-7439.