Linn County 2021 Municipal election results

Election results for the April 6 Municipal Election in Linn County are as follows.

Four candidates ran for two seats on the Marceline City Council. Current Mayor Sallie Buck received 110 votes, Tracy Carlson, 84 votes; Perry Wiggins, 58 votes and former Marceline Police Officer Jeffrey Gulley received 31 votes.

Carlson said he appreciated the support of the citizens of Marceline and he looks forward to serving them.

"I truly appreciate the opportunity the citizens of Marceline have provided me serve the community, he said. "I am excited to begin working to build upon the quality of life for Marceline residents.

"I am encouraged by recent opportunities that may allow Marceline to experience growth and look forward to bein working to develop and or implement them."

Brookfield:

William F. Paalhar, a life-long Linn County resident and Richard Techau were candidates for one seat on the Brookfield City Council. Techau, who has previously served as mayor and councilperson, won the race with 166 voted to Paalahr's 138 votes.

There were three candidates for two seats on the Brookfield- Ri-II School Board. Amanda (Mandy) Tarpening received 295 votes; December (Noel) Staddie, 291 and Amy Lewis 202 votes.

Staddie, a 1996 Brookfield R-II graduate, is an early childhood educator who said she would bring a unique perspective to the board. She commented after being elected.

Tuesday night after being elected.

​"I am pleased with the outcome and look forward to serving the children and families of the Brookfield RIII School District," she said.

There were no candidates for mayor in Linneus; nine write-in votes were cast.

In Meadville, there were two seats open for alderman, Brandy Barclay received 10 votes and Deborah Bennett received eight votes.

Locust Creek Township Clerk - D D Russell - uncontested race. Wesley Groves received 53 votes in an uncontested race for trustee. Shawn Neal and Robert Barrows won the race for township board member with 51 and 33 votes respectively; Dennis Davis received 31 votes.

North Benton Township:

Clerk - five write-in votes were cast. There were no candidates for trustee, but six write-in votes were cast; 10 write-in votes were cast for a township board member.

Baker Township:

Terri Fitzgerald received 25 votes in an uncontested race for clerk. Dale Fitzgerald received 25 votes for trustee. In the race for Baker Township Board Members, Wendell Liebhart and Ronald Phillips won with 22 and 21 votes, respectively; Eugene Liebhart received 9 votes.

Kathy Main received 75 votes for Bucklin Township Clerk. There were also seven write-in votes cast. James R Main received 67 votes for Bucklin Township Truste there was also 17 write-in votes. in the race for Bucklin Township Board members, Jeremy A. Molloy and Jarred D. Main won with 77 and 72 votes respectively; Larry D. Jones received 51 votes.

Bucklin:

Richard Casady received 60 votes in an uncontested race for Bucklin Mayor. Steve Herriman received 64 votes and Jimmy Riley, 56 votes for the two open seats for a two-year term as Bucklin Alderman.

In the race for two seats on the Bucklin R-II School Board, Jessica Watson received 95 votes; Julie Byers 67; Elisha Weimer, 41 and Daniel Riegerix, 33 votes.

There were 12 write-in votes cast for a one-year term as Buklin Alderman.

Purdin:

James Small received nine votes and Debra Pergande received seven votes for Purdin alderman.

Linneus:

Madeline Oertwig received 26 votes and nine write-in votes were cast for Linnues alderman at large.

Laclede

Two people - Barbara Richmond and Cheryl Wallace - ran for the two seats as Laclede Alderman. Richmond received 30 votes and Wallace received seven votes and 16 write-in votes were cast.

Linn County:

Fred Lewis received 173 votes in an uncontested race for a board member with Linn Ambulance District 5.

Jack green received 91 votes and Rodney Seals received 79 votes to win the two seata as Linn County Board Members, Crystal C.Palmer received 31.

In an uncontested race, Tom Burtch received 29 votes for director of PWSD 3 Sub District 2. John Kehr ran an uncontested race for PWSD 3 Sub District 5 director.

There were 11 votes cast for Linn Ambulance District 2 Board Member.

Browning:

R. Dean Spencer received five votes in an uncontested race for mayor; there was also one write-in vote. Chad Gooch and Jackie Lynn Flummer both received five votes for Browning Alderman at Large, there were two seats available.

