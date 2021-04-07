Trial for Polo murder moved to Livingston County

Linn County Leader

A motion for change of venue was granted in Caldwell County on April 5 for a Lawson man charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams in Polo on Jan. 27.

The case for 35-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior was transferred to Livingston County. The case was continued to April 8 for a plea or trial setting. Barnett also has been charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Dennis Lund with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said following a 911 call reporting shots fired, officers found Adams lying in a pool of blood at the intersection of East Farabee and Milwaukee streets.

Emergency medical services transported Adams to the Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barnett allegedly grabbed a backpack from the woman and ran from the scene. Lund says Barnett was found sitting in a creek holding a pistol before he was taken into custody.