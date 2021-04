West Linn News for April 7

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Danelle Herring and Eudora Fitzpatrick were among those attending the 2nd District American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary meeting on Saturday, April 3, at Brookfield.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, plan to meet on Monday, April 12, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center. Will be selecting scholarship recipients, making plans for future meetings, possible fundraisers.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Aiden Fowler, Donna Edwards on April 8; Jordan Schmitz, Daniel Baker, Jason Ewigman, Molly Crawford, Stephanie Gudgell on April 9; Knox Bigham, Nancy Groves, April Kiehl Nicholson, Pat Elliott, Hunter Muck on April 10; Bill McLain, Jason Williams, Lisa Crookshanks on April 11; Earnest Moore, Paula Fairchild, Brooke Allison on April 12; John Schmitz, Amy Surber, Wayne Carter Meyers on April 13; Chayton Stockwell, Bailey Parks, Donna Thieme, Rick German on April 14.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Thursday, April 8 -- Consortium Spelling Bee at Bosworth

Friday, April 9-- HS/JH Track at Richmond

Saturday, April 10 -- Prom in gym with Grand March at 7 p.m., Dinner at 8 p.m., Dance at 9-11 p.m.

Spring Concert coming on May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Adriana Bethards, Reece Burton, Shane Carriker, Jaid Kasey, Wyatt Link, Jonathon Strouse, Anthony Trobaugh were on the GRTS honor roll.