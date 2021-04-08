First Choice PRC seeking donations

Linn County Leader

First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Marceline is seeking donations of the following items: Luvs, Huggies or Pampers diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6 only; pull-ups for boys nad girls sixes 2-3T, 3-4T and 4-5T; wipes; infant Tylenol; gas drops; baby lotion, wash, shampoo; travel size lotion sets; bottles; bottle brushes; sippy cups; pacifiers; milk storage bags; nursing pads and breast cream; Enfamil formula; small clothes basket and monetary donations.

The center is located at 419 S. Kansas Ave., and can be reached by phone at 376-2222. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 482, Marceline, Mo, 64658. The center is open weekly on Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m.