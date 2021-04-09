Chariton County Bicentennial open house celebration

Linn County Leader

Chariton County was established on Nov. 16, 1820, before Missouri became a state. The Chariton County Historical Society hopes you will stop by to celebrate the Bicentennial at the museum at 115 East Second St., in Salisbury on April 18, from 1-4 p.m. There will be something for everyone; fun for all ages! Journey back in time to see what Chariton County was like in its early days and how it has changed over the last 200 years. Activities will include corn shelling/grinding, children’s games, photos with the doctor's buggy, a schoolmarm, a General Store clerk, and much more!

The Hariton County Historical Society will have researchers available for anyone who would like to complete Pioneer/Territorial/Civil War Certificate paperwork. New certificates will be awarded during the festivities. There will be special refreshments as well. Whether your ancestors were pioneers to the area or you are brand new to Chariton County, bring your friends and family with you to celebrate the county’s 200th birthday, learn something new, and share your stories.