Lei Day event to be held May 1

Linn County Leader

May 1 is Lei Day! Lei Day is the long-standing holiday of the Hawaiian culture and the Aloha spirit that has been celebrated statewide for over 85 years.

Brookfield Parks and Rec is hosting a Lei Day event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., onMay 1 at the Burris Center. Reservations are required as there are only 36 spots available.

Moana, Maui, Te Fiti, Hei Hei, Kakamora, Gramma Tala and more will be on hand. other events include crafts, learning the hula dance, hula hooping, holding a pageant and crowning kings, queens and court members and more.

Go to https://brookfieldcity.com/online-payments and click on the yellow box to pay any Park & Rec fee or for any event including Lei Day. Please note the child/children's name, gender and age in the description.

Fees are: one child $20; two siblings $35; three siblings $45.