BAGP hosting online auction fundraiser

The Brookfield Area Growth Partnership (BAGP) is sponsoring an online auction fundraiser to help promote, restore, and revitalize Main Street. The virtual auction will be from April 17 - 24, and is being held in place of the annual Picadilly fundraiser.

Auction items include antique jury chairs from the Linn County Courthouse, Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, kayak, hot air balloon ride, restaurant gift cards, jewelry, designer handbags, barbecue grills, spa baskets, home decor items, a stay at Brookfield White House Lodge, food baskets and more.

There will also be drawings featuring two front row tickets for a Def Leppard concert at Kauffman Stadium in August, two Southwest Airlines round-trip tickets to anywhere in the United States, a diamond necklace, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a Travis Kelce autographed football. The drawings will be done on Facebook live at 6 p.m., on April 24.

Register for Brookfield's Main Attraction Virtual Auction benefiting Brookfield Main Street at www.bidpal.net/mainattraction.

Those who sign-up for the ability to view and bid on auction or purchase tickets for the drawings by April 15 will be placed in another drawing for $100 cash.

Contact the Brookfield Area Growth Partnership for more information about the event by calling 660-258-7278.