Smith earns Child Development Associate Credential

Linn County Leader

Kaley Smith, a senior at Brookfield R-III High School received her Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential through the Council for Professional Recognition on February 21. The CDA is an Industry Recognized Credential and is earned by completing hours of instruction and interaction with children, participating in an observation by a professional specialist, completing a professional portfolio and an off-campus assessment. Smith is a second-year student in the Linn County Area Career and Technical Center's Early Childhood Professional Program. She plans to major in early childhood education.