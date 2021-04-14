Formal on the Field to be held May 1-2

Linn County Leader

For the first time ever area 14-20-year-olds will have a chance to wear their prom attire on the field during Brookfield Parks and Recreations event Formal on the Field.

"Didn't get a chance to go to your school prom? You did go but want a chance to wear that beautiful outfit again? Didn't get a chance to take your significant other because they go to a different school? AMI Student? Well here's your chance!! Come to our Formal on the Field" Zandu Larson, director of Brookfield Parks and Rec said.

Entry is $3 a person or $5 per couple.

The concession stand will be open for cash purchases.

Check-In is from 7-8 p.m., on May 1. All visitors must be checked in by 8 p.m.

"Once you are in the Burris Center, you will not be allowed to leave unless personally checked out by a guardian," Larson said. "If you drive yourself, you will have to check in your keys. Whether driving or not, we will need an emergency contact phone number for safety reasons."

Larson said there are a variety of events scheduled for the entire evening and into the morning hours of May 2.

Those attending are encouraged to wear formal attire until 10 p.m., when activities will head outside to Graff Field.

"Bring clothes to change, lawn chair, blankets, whatever you want to go out on the ball field," she said.

The itinerary for the evening is as follows: 7-8 p.m., check-in; 8-10 p.m., formal dance inside the Burris Center; 10-11 p.m., change out of formal attire; 11 p.m.,-2 a.m., glow in the dark kickball at Rusk ball field; 2-4 a.m., glow in the dark corn hole/dodge ball at Rusk; 4 a.m., breakfast inside Burris; 4:30 a.m., "Drive-in Theatre" Movie featuring "Mulan (2020)" and "F the Prom", inside the Burris Center and check-out from 7-9 a.m.

Larson said this will be a drug and alcohol-free event with zero tolerance.

"Once you have checked in, you may not leave without parent/guardian consent," she said. "If you are 18 and leave, you may not return."

Event t-shirts are available for purchase. The Black t-shirts will have neon lettering and are $12. Payment for the t-shirts can be taken to Larson at The Burris or City Hall. Both have drop boxes for after-hours; or those wishing to can pay online, with a $1.50 service charge, at https://secure.cpteller.com/terminal/portal/?op=rd5GZHA6j23X.

Under Resident Information, click the drop-down "please select one" menu. Then "Park & Rec" A description bar will pop up. Put payment for "attendant's name" and size shirt.

Larson can also be reached at 660-412-2544.