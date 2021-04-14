Tracy Carlson sworn-in, Holt elected Mayor of Marceline

Tuesday night, April 13, newly elected Councilman Tracy Carlson and re-elected Councilwoman Sallie Buck at a special meeting of the Marceline City Council. Later in the meeting council members elected Jeri Holt as Marceline's new mayor, Buck will serve as mayor pro-tem.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Tyson Brammer was honored for his six years of service on the council. He served from 2015-2021 and was presented with a recognition plaque from the city and council.

Before council members voted to accept the results of the April 7 election, City Clerk Lindsay Krupleman noted that the county clerk said the official results were as follows: Sallie Buck received 111 votes, Tracy Carlson, 84 votes; Perry Wiggins, 59 votes and Jeffrey Gulley received 31 votes. The votes for Buck and Wiggins increased by one each, from the preliminary results announced the evening of April 7, Krumpleman noted.

Krumpleman then administered the oath of office to Buck and Tracy Carlson, a 1993 graduate of Marceline High School.

The first item of business for the new council was to elect a new mayor and mayor pro-tem, for one-year terms. Following a discussion, Councilwoman Lacey Meiseen made a motion to elect Holt as mayor and Buck as mayor pro-tem. In his first action as a council member, Tracy Carlson seconded the motion. The council unanimously approved the motion.

Jason Weydert, Weydert Insurance Services, Inc., made the presentation to the city in regards to health and dental coverage for city employees. Weydert noted that the city saved about $7,000 last year when they switched to plans through the Missouri Chamber Federation within the Anthem, Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. That company had the best bid for coverage of city employees, with a 5.45% increase over last year.

Weydert said that other company's rates did not compare to the coverage or cost of the current plan, which the council voted to continue.

Should 40% of employees decide to carry dental insurance the city will offer a new dental insurance provider through Anthem Dental plans, which will save employees $7-$12, depending on their coverage and, should enough employees sign-up, the city will also save an additional 1% off of their health coverage rate.

About 40% of the city's employees have dental coverage through the current plan. If there are not enough employees who sign-up for the new plan then the city will continue to offer the current dental provider, FCL.

The main difference between the two plans is cost difference and the Anthem Plan would allow users to only have one card for both dental and health coverage, instead of one for each as FCL requires. The Anthem plan does not have a waiting period and there are other enhanced benefits.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m., on April 20 for its regular monthly meeting at city hall.