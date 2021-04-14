West Linn News for April 14

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Gary and Tami West, Davenport, IA, spent the April 3-4 weekend with Connie, Mike and Jerry Sallee.

The Jerry Herring family met on Sunday, April 4, at the home of Scott and Penny Anderson for a meal and much visiting and playing.

Terry, Barbara, Ben, Jenessa, Brooklyn and Emmerson Keller, Jessi, Beth and James Milner were guests of Orville Buckman Saturday evening, April 3.

Inah Moore, Judith Hoselton, John Tomlin, Hans Roensch and Eudora Fitzpatrick met Monday, April 5, at the Senior Center in Brookfield to assemble, fold and label approximately 200 letters to be mailed to Linneus School Alumni for their reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Elliott Leppin, Pat Williams, Gracie Daller on April 15; Amanda Trentham on April 16; Sindy Thomas, Nancy McKerlie, Misty Herring on April 17; Logan Vochatzer, Cara Hanway, Russell Ryan on April 18; Linda Burtch, Luke O'Dell on April 19; Kendra Meyers, Kellie Sargent, Aubrey Young on April 20; Chris Albertson, Savannah Hicks, Staci Baker, Keegan Sheppard on April 21.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Brad and Cat Young, Jerry and Margaret Herring, Gary and Brenda Cooper on April 19, Bill and Pam Allison on April 20.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

JH/HS Track at Chillicothe on Wednesday, April 14.

Elementary Consortium Spelling Bee winner: Tyson Fletcher 2nd, Breken Zell 2nd, Alexis Shiflett 3rd.

Spring Concert on May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

2020-21 Yearbooks on sale for $40 from a yearbook student or on-line.