Commission meeting minutes for March 30

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on March 30 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the March 23 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Juvenile Officer Stallo was in to get permission to install a mini library on Courthouse grounds. Commission will take location under advisement.

As discussed last week, Commissioner King made a motion to sign the Quit Claim deed to transfer County property located in S11-T59-R20, Lots 1, 4 and 5 in Block 4, over to Michael May. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Final close-out papers on the EWP project were signed for submission to DNR.

Michael Marriott, MoDOT, called to update Commission on upcoming projects and STIP. U.S. Highway 36 resurfacing and repair are underway.

A return call was made to Jennifer Wyckoff, GHRPC, regarding progress of the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan submission.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.