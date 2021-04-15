"Nunsense" comes to Brookfield High School

The musical comedy and one-time Broadway Show, "Nunsense" will be performed by Brookfield High School's Musical Theatre group at 2 p.m. on April 25 and at 6:30 p.m., on April 28 in the high school gym.

Students with starring roles include: Sister Amnesia played by Kaylana Bagley; Rev. Mother played by Vander Mitch; Sister Leo played by Brittany Stallo; and Sister Hubert played by Amanda Strickland, the play with a complete 10-person cast is produced by student Alyssa Atkison.

Tickets for the annual end-of-year play can be purchased at the event. Tickets are $3 for children and students and $5 for adults.