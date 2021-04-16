10th Railroad Memorabilia and Model Train Show

The 10th annual Railroad Memorabilia and Model Train Show will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 1 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 2 at Marceline's Walsworth Community Center and Ripley Park.

Event organizer and Walsworth Community Center Board Member Dennis VanDyke said the annual event usually brings 300-500 people to Marceline for the multi-day event that features kids activities, craft show, railroad memorabilia, model train displays and more.

Nearly 100 vendors are already booked - and more planned - VanDyke said more than half are vendors who have never been to Marceline for the railroad and model train show, which is advertised nationally and is a favorite for railroad and model train enthusiasts.

Participants come to the area for the weekend from Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas,

The event begins with the National Association of Date Nail Collectors meeting on Friday. Events open to the public begin at 9 a.m., Saturday and continue through 4 p.m. with Santa Fe Locomotive walk-thru, Marceline railroad history at the Wal Disney Museum, a Railroad Art Show at the NOMO Art Center on Main Street, working model train layouts, Date Nail displays and continued convention, private vendors selling railroad items, Crafts in the Park, kids activities, the Walsworth Concession stand will be open all day and there will be live music in Ripley Park by The Katatonics starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 2, is Family Day in Ripley Park from 10 a.m.,-2 p.m., with kids activities, food trucks, live entertainment throughout the day, Santa Fe Locomotive walk-thru, working model train layouts and private vendors selling railroad items.

VanDyke said with the varied number of activities both days it is a great opportunity for families to, "Come get some food and have a picnic in the park."

Anyone interested in setting up a booth should contact VanDyke at 660-734-2195, or at d.vandyke0@icloud.com.