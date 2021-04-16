4H Feeding Missouri Food Drive impacts Linn County

Linn County Leader

Many Missouri families face food insecurity. This means they struggle to put enough food on their tables. Missouri 4H is continuing its partnership with Feeding Missouri and Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids to not only educate about this issue, but to do something about it, according to a press release.

All of the state’s more than 1,600 4H clubs, serving youth ages 5 to 18 years of age, are invited to participate in this year’s friendly competition among counties to donate the most meals through donations of volunteer hours, food and monetary contributions. The statewide goal is to rasie, 500,000 meals by April 30.

Linn County 4-H clubs are contributing to the goal of raising half a million meals for food banks and pantries statewide!

On the morning of March 13, members of the Linn County 4-H held a Food Drive at Prenger Food locations in Brookfield, Bucklin and Marceline. Over 550 pounds of food and products were collected along with monetary donations of $490. All donations were divided equally between the three food pantries operating within Linn County; Brookfield Ministries Food Pantry, Marceline Welfare Council Food Pantry and Bucklin Christian Church Food Pantry.