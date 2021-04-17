Prosecuting Attorney hosts sexual assault training

Linn County Leader

On April 12, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney hosted a training on the Investigation and Prosecution of Sexual Assault Cases, presented by the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services.

The following agencies attended the training, which was held at Brookfield's Captain Dan's restaurant. Agencies attending, included: the Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Moberly Police Department, Ninth Circuit Victim’s Advocates, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Children’s Division – Child Protective Services, St. Charles County Juvenile Office, Ninth Circuit Juvenile Office, Green Hills Women’s Shelter, North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, State of Missouri Probation and Parole, 43rd Circuit Juvenile Office, Chillicothe Police Department, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office, Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Advocate, and the Ninth Circuit Children’s Division.

In a press release, Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon said, "The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney is proud of all the agencies that took the time to attend. Many of these folks attend on their days off and do so because of their dedication to protecting their communities. Our office is honored to work with such professionals."