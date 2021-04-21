Brookfield man accused of assault, armed criminal action

A Brookfield resident accused of swinging a broken bottle at another person in the 300 block of Sanford Street in Brookfield on April 19 faces charges of assault and armed criminal action.

Gabriel Michael Donovan, 20, was charged in Linn County with felony second-degree assault and armed criminal action on April 20.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Austin Lucky stated a video showed Donovan in the street yelling at a 46-year-old man, telling the man to fight with him, and calling the man names. Donovan is accused of swinging the bottle multiple times at the man, aiming for the man’s neck and chest area. Donovan is also accused of pushing the man with his free hand. Lucky said he observed a red mark on the right side of the man’s face.

The man reportedly advised that the incident started because Donovan was having problems with the man’s son, and the man told him to stop on Facebook Messenger.

According to online court records, Donovan does not have a court date for this case as of April 21.

Donovan does have a criminal history dating back to an October 2019 case where he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of stealing $750 or more. He received five years supervised probation on that charge.