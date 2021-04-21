West Linn News for April 21

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, April 15, in Brookfield. Those attending were Marc and Brooke Zell, Steve and Jill Hardy, Dana Lane, Laurie Link, Phillip Martin, Hannah Kiehl, Donald Herring and Raechel Osterman, secretary.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Ashley Cowan, Chris Sparks, Bentlee Alan Peters on April 22; Debbie Young, Travis Cordray, Stephanie Murray, Rob Wood on April 23; David Maberry, Lori High, Clayton Raymo, Austin Fowler, Lucille Bauermeister on April 24; Morgan Ruhl on April 25; McKenna Lambert on April 26; Lilee Mitchell on April 27.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Wednesday, April 21 - JH/HS Track at Milan.

Thursday, April 22 - Linn County Spelling Bee at Brookfield.

Friday, April 223 - HS Track at Brookfield.

FFA Ag Mechanics team took 16th in State competition.

FFA Greenhouse will open Monday, May 3 from 1- 7 p.m. Will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Open Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.