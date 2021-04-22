Linn County salutes statewide 4H volunteers

Linn County Leader

“Volunteers are the true heart and soul of the 4H program,” says Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4H State Director. “Without great volunteers working to support 4H members, we would not be able to reach the number of youth we serve in Linn County with the positive youth development experiences being delivered through 4H.” Each year, thousands of volunteers in Missouri donate time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. Our 4H volunteers were among the millions across the country who were celebrated during the annual National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.

The majority of Missouri 4H volunteers dedicate on average 100 hours each year to the 4-H program. For Linn County, volunteer time was valued at $ 127,840.00. (*Independent Sector, a national organization, calculates the value of an hour of volunteer service for all 50 states.) As a volunteer-driven organization, the contribution by our volunteers is invaluable, helping youth in the community develop leadership and life skills as they learn more about projects that they are interested in.