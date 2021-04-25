Community Calendar for the week of April 26

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Now thru April 26

LINN COUNTY COMMUNITY CHEST is accepting applications for grants from 503(c)(3) charitable organizations. Applications are available at the Brookfield City office or ask for them from LCCC PO Box 563, Brookfield Mo.

April 27

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

April 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive. 1:30 – 5:30 p.m., Walsworth Community Center. Marceline.

April 30

American Red Cross Blood Drive. 1 – 6 p.m., Brookfield High School, Brookfield.

Junior Long Field Dedication, 4:30 p.m., Bucklin. The field is being renamed in honor of Long’s lifelong dedication and support of Bucklin Bulldog Athletes.

May 1

Disney’s Moana, May Day is Lei Day, a long-standing holiday of the Hawaiian culture and Aloha Spirit has been celebrated statewide for over 85 years. The event is sponsored by Brookfield Parks & Recreation and will be held at the Burris Center from 9 a.m., to 12 p.m. Come see Moana, Maui, Kakamora and more. Crafts and Hawaiian traditions. For ticket purchases and/or more information go to https://brookfieldcity.com/online-payments.

10th annual Railroad Memorabilia and Model Train Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center and Ripley Park in Marceline. Free admission. Kids activities, railroad history, Santa Fe Locomotive walk-thru, crafts in the park, private vendors, working model trains. Live music in the park at night by the Katatonics.

Formal on the Field Lock-in, Brookfield Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., May 2. Didn’t get a chance to go to your School Prom? Come to our Formal on the Field. A prom like you’ve never imagined it! Ages 14 – and up. Go to the Brookfield MO Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

Benefit for the Family of Ben and Stevie Essig in memory of their son Joshua. Dinner from 4-6 p.m. Auction at 7 p.m., at the Marceline Eagles. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the Eagles Lodge or at the Paper Station on Main Street.

May 2

10th annual Railroad Memorabilia and Model Train Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center and Ripley Park in Marceline. Free admission. Family Day in Ripley Park, food trucks, live entertainment in the park, Santa Fe Locomotive walk-thru, private vendors selling railroad items.

May 4

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

May 6

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. First outdoor Farmer’s Market of the season. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 7-8

Spring City Wide Garage Sales, Marceline. The deadline for entry to be included on the map is Monday, May 3. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, go the www.marcelinelibrary.org, or call 660-376-3223 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.