Marceline IDA 2021 Business Grant Program recipients

Marceline's Industrial Development Authority (IDA) recently announced the winners of the 2021 Business Grant Program. Executive Director Darrell Gardner said they had a great response this year to the program, which was announced on Feb. 1. All applications were due by April 2. This was the third year for the program and more applications were submitted than in either of the first two years.

In a press release, Gardner said, Marceline business owners could apply for up to $1000 to help improve their business. The individual businesses were also required to match the grant amount. The grant needed to either increase sales or employment or improve the look or integrity of their building. The application process was open to all businesses current on their taxes and having a City Occupational License. Any projects less than $2000 in total cost will be matched at 50% of the cost. All projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

“The IDA received fourteen applications for grant assistance from various businesses within Marceline,” Gardner said. “The grant projects ranged from items such as new commercial gutters, to equipment like hoists and laptops, to replacing floors and even removing a nuisance tree. All were worthy applications.”

In 2020, the IDA had two $1000 approved grants completed due to COVID-19. With the increased amount of applications this program cycle, the IDA added those dollars to the 2021 program for a total of $12,000. However, because there were more applicants than available funds, a scoring system was completed to rank the grants including the order of submission. Final score and date received determined the results.

The following Marceline businesses were awarded a business grant for 2021: Ok Tavern, Paula Wright Insurance, SportZone LLC, Oldham Monument, Hurtt Fabricating, Monarch Title, Spencer’s Auto, Daybreak Salon, Lowell Schreiner, Kelly Lawn Care, Tiger Pit Fitness, C&W Hardware and DTM Investments.

“This year we will pass the $100,000 dollar mark of total projects, total costs,” Gardner added. “Our small businesses in Marceline intend to stay in business and that is good for all.”