House of Prayer hosting groundbreaking on Wednesday

Linn County Leader

The House of Prayer of Chillicothe is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 28 at 209 Henry St.

the public is invited to attend and to meet at the fundraising sign southwest of the old Garrison School gym.

Greg Hughes, pastor said, "The new House of Prayer facility will provide larger, easy access, handicap accessible building that will better accommodate more people and additional ministries. The larger kitchen and dining room will allow for more attendance at the free meals on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The ministry also has a food closet and seasonal vegetable garden, as well as the Helping Hands Thrift ministry at the old Garrison School to help people with basic needs and useful resources.

About 75% of the needed funds for the $1,000,000 project have been received or raised. New gifts and pledges are welcome to help complete the project. Direct gifts to the House of Prayer are tax-deductible. A crowd funding giving option can be found at GiveSendGo.com/G21JN.

For more information, please call 660-646-3450 or 660-214-0341.

Cold soft drinks and cookies will be available immediately after the event.