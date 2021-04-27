Commission meeting minutes for April 5

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met April 5 with Commissioners Dick King, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the March 30 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner King made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Public Service Notices #ER-2021-0240, ER-2021-0328, EO-2021-0329, ER-2021-0332 and EO-2021-0333 re: Ameren and Liberty were received.

Commissioners reviewed and signed the Assessor’s salary, costs and expenses report for Jan. 1 to March 31. This report will be filed with the State Tax Commission.

Chad Sayre, Christina Caldwell, and Jenna Roe with Sayre & Assoc were in to update Commissioners on the Brookfield Community Area Pedestrian Sidewalk project. Additional funding is needed for the project and they are looking at ways to meet this obligation. This was taken under advisement.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes