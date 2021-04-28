Breakfast held to honor victims, survivors and law enforcement

Linn County Leader

On April 20, the Ninth Circuit Victim Advocates and Brookfield Probation and Parole hosted a "Thank You" breakfast for victims and survivors of crimes as well as area law enforcement partners.

According to a press release from Linn County Prosecutor Shainte McMahon, the advocates also raffled off two quilts. All the food and items for the breakfast and raffle were donated.

The following groups donated items for the event: Smithfield Foods, Milan Richardson’s Food Market, Green Hills Fresh Meats, Brookfield Prenger’s Foods, Court Monitoring Services of Brookfield Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Volunteers included Terrence Fiala, Lauraine Garten, Brandy Gray and Renelda Billingsley from the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; Ashley Thieme and Jennifer Dooley, Missouri Probation and Parole, and Detective T.J. Livermore from the Brookfield Police Department: