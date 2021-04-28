West Linn News for April 28

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A BOY!!! Josh and Stephanie Muck announce the arrival of Everett Glen on April 9, 2021. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Teri Bennett, Browning; maternal great-grandfather is Jerry Bennett, Browning. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Teresa Muck, Meadville; paternal great-grandmother is Pat Holloway, Chillicothe. Everett joins sister, Ella, and brother, Emmitt.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Monica Cochenour (county clerk's office) on April 30; Nicholas Brannan, Janice Moore on May 1; Daegan Stockwell, Hannah Cordray, Byron Zell, Jean Oertwig on May 2; Jessica White, Ariel Brown, Lynn Biswell, Ryan Young on May 3; Jordan Fries on May 4; Jennifer Clem, Steve Oertwig on May 5.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Bob and Shirley Cordray.